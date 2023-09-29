High school football action in Polk County, North Carolina is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Polk County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

R-S Central High School at Polk County High School