The Carolina Panthers at the moment have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +30000.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000

Panthers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+30000), the Panthers are 29th in the NFL. They are the same according to the computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Panthers have experienced the third-biggest change this season, dropping from +8000 at the start to +30000.

The implied probability of the Panthers winning the Super Bowl, based on their +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

The Panthers have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Panthers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

Carolina has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Panthers are totaling 299.3 yards per game on offense (21st in NFL), and they rank 13th on the other side of the ball with 329 yards allowed per game.

The Panthers are totaling 18 points per game on offense (24th in NFL), and they rank 25th on the other side of the ball with 27 points allowed per game.

Panthers Impact Players

Adam Thielen has 20 catches for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Miles Sanders has run for 139 yards (46.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

In addition, Sanders has 12 receptions for 68 yards and zero TDs.

Andy Dalton has thrown for 361 yards (361.0 per game), completing 58.6%, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in one game.

Bryce Young has thrown for 299 yards (149.5 per game), completing 59.2%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in two games.

Brian Burns has posted 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks in three games for the Panthers.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +5000 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks L 37-27 +4000 4 October 1 Vikings - +8000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +1800 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +40000 9 November 5 Colts - +12500 10 November 9 @ Bears - +40000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1000 12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +10000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +5000 16 December 24 Packers - +6000 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +10000

