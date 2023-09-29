Oregon State vs. Utah: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 29
The No. 19 Oregon State Beavers (3-1) will have their ninth-ranked running game on show versus the No. 10 Utah Utes (4-0), with the No. 55 run defense in college football, on Friday, September 29, 2023. The Beavers are favored by 3 points. The over/under is 44.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. Utah matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon State vs. Utah Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Corvallis, Oregon
- Venue: Reser Stadium
Oregon State vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|Utah Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-3)
|44.5
|-165
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-2.5)
|45.5
|-154
|+128
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Oregon State vs. Utah Betting Trends
- Oregon State has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Beavers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- Utah has covered twice in four games with a spread this year.
Oregon State & Utah 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
|Utah
|To Win the National Champ.
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
