Onslow County, North Carolina has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Onslow County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Northside High School - Onslow at J.H. Rose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Greenville, NC

Greenville, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Carteret High School at Dixon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Holly Ridge, NC

Holly Ridge, NC Conference: Coastal 3A

Coastal 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Swansboro High School at Richlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Richlands, NC

Richlands, NC Conference: Coastal 3A

Coastal 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Kinston High School at Southwest Onslow High School