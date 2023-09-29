NC State vs. Louisville: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 29
ACC action features the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) taking on the NC State Wolfpack (3-1) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Cardinals are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. NC State matchup.
NC State vs. Louisville Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
NC State vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-3.5)
|55.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-3.5)
|54.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
NC State vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- NC State has not won against the spread this year in three opportunities.
- The Wolfpack have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Louisville has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
NC State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.