ACC action features the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) taking on the NC State Wolfpack (3-1) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Cardinals are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. NC State matchup.

NC State vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

NC State vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Louisville (-3.5) 55.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisville (-3.5) 54.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

NC State vs. Louisville Betting Trends

NC State has not won against the spread this year in three opportunities.

The Wolfpack have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Louisville has won two games against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

NC State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the ACC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

