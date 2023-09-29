Which team is going to emerge victorious on Friday, September 29, when the Louisville Cardinals and NC State Wolfpack go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Cardinals. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

NC State vs. Louisville Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction NC State (+3.5) Over (55.5) Louisville 29, NC State 28

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack have compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.

NC State is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In Wolfpack three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The average total for NC State games this year is 7.0 fewer points than the point total of 55.5 for this outing.

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cardinals have posted two wins against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Louisville has an ATS record of 2-2.

Two Cardinals games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 3.0 more than the average point total for Louisville games this season.

Wolfpack vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 43.0 19.0 56.0 14.0 -- -- NC State 29.3 21.8 34.5 26.0 24.0 17.5

