MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, September 29
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the ball on Friday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes J.P. France toeing the rubber for the Astros, and Zac Gallen getting the nod for the Diamondbacks.
Read on to find the expected starters for every contest on the schedule for September 29.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Marlins at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (7-7) to the mound as they face the Pirates Friday.
|MIA: Cabrera
|PIT: TBD
|21 (96 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|4.22
|ERA
|-
|10.8
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Pirates
- MIA Odds to Win: -120
- PIT Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (3-7) to the hill as they take on the Tigers, who will look to Joey Wentz (3-11) for the game between the clubs on Friday.
|CLE: Quantrill
|DET: Wentz
|18 (94.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (103.1 IP)
|5.13
|ERA
|6.45
|5.2
|K/9
|8.4
For a full breakdown of the Quantrill vs Wentz matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -110
- CLE Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (9-9) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will counter with John Means (1-1) when the teams face off on Friday.
|BOS: Pivetta
|BAL: Means
|37 (135.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (17.1 IP)
|4.25
|ERA
|2.60
|11.5
|K/9
|3.1
For a full report of the Pivetta vs Means matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -115
- BOS Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Aaron Civale (7-4) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Yusei Kikuchi (10-6) when the clubs play Friday.
|TB: Civale
|TOR: Kikuchi
|22 (120.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (162.2 IP)
|3.43
|ERA
|3.82
|8.4
|K/9
|9.8
For a full preview of the Civale vs Kikuchi matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Rays at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -145
- TB Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (6-10) to the hill as they face the Braves, who will look to Allan Winans (1-2) when the clubs face off Friday.
|WSH: Williams
|ATL: Winans
|29 (141 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (27 IP)
|5.55
|ERA
|4.33
|6.8
|K/9
|10.7
For a full preview of the Williams vs Winans matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -300
- WSH Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Nick Martinez (5-4) to the mound as they face the White Sox, who will look to Dylan Cease (7-8) for the game between the clubs Friday.
|SD: Martínez
|CHW: Cease
|62 (105.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|32 (172 IP)
|3.59
|ERA
|4.71
|8.4
|K/9
|10.8
For a full report of the Martínez vs Cease matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Padres at White Sox
- SD Odds to Win: -145
- CHW Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Royals Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-7) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (5-17) when the teams play Friday.
|NYY: Rodon
|KC: Lyles
|13 (64.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (171.2 IP)
|5.74
|ERA
|6.08
|9.0
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Royals
- NYY Odds to Win: -145
- KC Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (6-8) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Colin Rea (6-6) when the clubs play Friday.
|CHC: Hendricks
|MIL: Rea
|23 (132.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (119.2 IP)
|3.80
|ERA
|4.74
|6.2
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -120
- CHC Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (11-10) to the hill as they play the Rockies, who will give the start to Ty Blach (3-3) when the clubs play on Friday.
|MIN: Ryan
|COL: Blach
|28 (156.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (73 IP)
|4.31
|ERA
|5.42
|11.0
|K/9
|5.7
Vegas Odds for Twins at Rockies
- MIN Odds to Win: -190
- COL Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 11.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (4-5) to the hill as they face the Cardinals, who will give the start to Jake Woodford (2-2) for the game between the clubs on Friday.
|CIN: Williamson
|STL: Woodford
|22 (111 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (46 IP)
|4.46
|ERA
|5.09
|7.8
|K/9
|5.7
Vegas Odds for Reds at Cardinals
- CIN Odds to Win: -120
- STL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Reds at Cardinals
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (4-8) to the bump as they take on the Angels, who will look to Chase Silseth (4-1) for the game between the teams Friday.
|OAK: Waldichuk
|LAA: Silseth
|34 (136 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (48.1 IP)
|5.49
|ERA
|4.10
|8.5
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -150
- OAK Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send France (11-6) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will look to Gallen (17-8) for the game between the teams Friday.
|HOU: France
|ARI: Gallen
|24 (136.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|33 (203.2 IP)
|3.83
|ERA
|3.49
|6.7
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Astros at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -120
- HOU Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (12-4) to the bump as they take on the Mariners, who will give the start to Bryan Woo (4-5) when the teams play Friday.
|TEX: Eovaldi
|SEA: Woo
|24 (140.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (84 IP)
|3.26
|ERA
|4.39
|8.1
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -120
- TEX Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Mariners
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (12-11) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will counter with Keaton Winn (1-2) when the teams meet on Friday.
|LAD: Lynn
|SF: Winn
|31 (177.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (37 IP)
|5.83
|ERA
|3.89
|9.5
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Giants
- LAD Odds to Win: -145
- SF Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Giants
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.