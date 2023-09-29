High school football competition in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Butler High School at East Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Garinger High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology at Ardrey Kell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: So Meck 4A

So Meck 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopewell High School at Julius Chambers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Harding University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Rocky River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Mint Hill, NC

Mint Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Palisades High School at South Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Charlotte High School at Hopewell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Mecklenburg High School at Mallard Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

William Amos Hough High School at West Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence High School at Mooresville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop McGuinness High School at Corvian Community School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hickory Grove Christian School at GRACE Christian School