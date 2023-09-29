North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Martin County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Martin County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Martin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Riverside High School at Gates County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Gatesville, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.