Want to know how to watch high school football games in Lincoln County, North Carolina this week? We have what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Wake County
  • Carteret County
  • Onslow County

    • Lincoln County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    East Lincoln High School at West Iredell High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Statesville, NC
    • Conference: Western Foothills 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.