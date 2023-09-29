Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Iredell County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Johnston County
  • Carteret County
  • Wake County
  • Onslow County
  • Lenoir County

    • Iredell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    West Cabarrus High School at Lake Norman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Mooresville, NC
    • Conference: Greater Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hickory Ridge High School at South Iredell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Statesville, NC
    • Conference: Greater Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Providence High School at Mooresville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Mooresville, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fred T. Foard High School at Statesville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Statesville, NC
    • Conference: Western Foothills 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Lincoln High School at West Iredell High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Statesville, NC
    • Conference: Western Foothills 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.