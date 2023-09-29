North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Harnett County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Fairmont High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Dunn, NC
- Conference: Southeastern Athletic 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Harnett High School at Overhills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Spring Lake, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walkertown High School at John Motley Morehead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Eden, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
