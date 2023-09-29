North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Halifax County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Halifax County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Halifax County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northwest Halifax High School at North Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Nash High School at Roanoke Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
