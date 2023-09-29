North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Guilford County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Eastern Guilford High School at Rockingham County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ben L. Smith High School at Dudley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Guilford High School at Page High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Guilford High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Guilford High School at Southwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
