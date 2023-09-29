If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Gaston County, North Carolina, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Carver High School at Community School of Davidson

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Davidson, NC

Davidson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby High School at Highland School of Technology

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Mountain Island Charter School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Burns High School at Bessemer City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Bessemer City, NC

Bessemer City, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hunter Huss High School at Stuart W Cramer High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Belmont, NC

Belmont, NC Conference: Big South 3A

Big South 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at East Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Gaston High School at Ashbrook High School