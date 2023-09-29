There is high school football action in Forsyth County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Glenn High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Clemmons, NC

Clemmons, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver High School at Community School of Davidson

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Davidson, NC

Davidson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkland High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Davie County High School at Reagan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Pfafftown, NC

Pfafftown, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Mountain Island Charter School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop McGuinness High School at Corvian Community School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Tabor High School at East Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Stokes High School at North Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School