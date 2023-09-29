Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Edgecombe County, North Carolina this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Bertie High School at Tarboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Tarboro, NC

Tarboro, NC Conference: Four Rivers 1A

Four Rivers 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Halifax High School at North Edgecombe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Tarboro, NC

Tarboro, NC Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A

Tar Roanoke 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

SouthWest Edgecombe High School at North Pitt High School