North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
In Durham County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Durham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Riverside High School at Hillside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles E. Jordan High School at Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Granville High School at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
