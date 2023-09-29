North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Craven County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information here.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
South Central High School at New Bern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: New Bern, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
D.H. Conley High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Havelock, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
