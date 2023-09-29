If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Cleveland County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Cleveland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Shelby High School at Highland School of Technology

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Burns High School at Bessemer City High School