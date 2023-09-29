North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Cabarrus County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Cabarrus High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A.L. Brown High School at Cox Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory Ridge High School at South Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Cabarrus High School at South Rowan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: China Grove, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jay M. Robinson High School at East Rowan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Stanly High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
