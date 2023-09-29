Friday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (103-56) and Washington Nationals (69-90) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on September 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Allan Winans (1-2) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (6-10) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last four chances.

This season, the Braves have won 95 out of the 144 games, or 66%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 5-3 when favored by -300 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Atlanta leads MLB with 927 runs scored this season.

The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule