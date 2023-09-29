Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Ashe County, North Carolina this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Lenoir County
  • Wake County
  • Duplin County
  • Sampson County
  • Johnston County
  • Wilson County
  • Onslow County
  • Carteret County

    • Ashe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Ashe County High School at Alexander Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Taylorsville, NC
    • Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.