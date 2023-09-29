North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alexander County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Alexander County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Alexander County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Ashe County High School at Alexander Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Taylorsville, NC
- Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
