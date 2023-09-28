Matt Olson vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, September 28 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (168) this season while batting .281 with 83 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Olson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last games.
- In 69.6% of his 158 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 45 games this year (28.5%), leaving the park in 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 47.5% of his games this year, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.
- In 93 of 158 games this year, he has scored, and 29 of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|81
|.298
|AVG
|.266
|.404
|OBP
|.374
|.638
|SLG
|.570
|41
|XBH
|42
|27
|HR
|26
|68
|RBI
|66
|75/49
|K/BB
|90/54
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 175 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.88 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
