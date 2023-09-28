Liudmila Samsonova's run in the China Open in Beijing, China has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will play Jelena Ostapenko. Samsonova's monyeline odds to win it all at National Tennis Center are +2000.

Samsonova at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Samsonova's Next Match

On Thursday, October 5 at 10:00 PM ET, Samsonova will meet Ostapenko in the quarterfinals, after beating Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 in the previous round.

Samsonova Stats

In the Round of 16, Samsonova won 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 versus Kostyuk on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Samsonova is 32-22 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament victory.

In 15 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Samsonova is 24-14 in matches.

Through 54 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Samsonova has played 21.9 games per match. She won 53.1% of them.

Samsonova, in 38 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 21.8 games per match and won 53.0% of them.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Samsonova has won 73.9% of her games on serve, and 30.5% on return.

On hard courts over the past year, Samsonova has been victorious in 28.2% of her return games and 75.3% of her service games.

