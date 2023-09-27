The Serie A lineup on Wednesday is sure to please. The matchups include Atalanta taking on Hellas Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

We've got everything you need in terms of how to watch Wednesday's Serie A action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Hellas Verona vs Atalanta

Atalanta (3-0-2) makes the trip to play Hellas Verona (2-1-2) at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Atalanta (-130)

Atalanta (-130) Underdog: Hellas Verona (+340)

Hellas Verona (+340) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Empoli FC vs Salernitana

Salernitana (0-3-2) is on the road to face Empoli FC (0-0-5) at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Empoli FC (+125)

Empoli FC (+125) Underdog: Salernitana (+215)

Salernitana (+215) Draw: (+215)

(+215) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Cagliari vs AC Milan

AC Milan (4-0-1) travels to play Cagliari (0-2-3) at Unipol Domus in Cagliari.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: AC Milan (-165)

AC Milan (-165) Underdog: Cagliari (+425)

Cagliari (+425) Draw: (+280)

(+280) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Lazio vs Torino FC

Torino FC (2-2-1) travels to match up with Lazio (1-1-3) at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Lazio (+105)

Lazio (+105) Underdog: Torino FC (+250)

Torino FC (+250) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch SSC Napoli vs Udinese

Udinese (0-3-2) is on the road to take on SSC Napoli (2-2-1) at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: SSC Napoli (-300)

SSC Napoli (-300) Underdog: Udinese (+750)

Udinese (+750) Draw: (+400)

(+400) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Inter Milan vs Sassuolo

Sassuolo (2-0-3) journeys to take on Inter Milan (5-0-0) at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Inter Milan (-330)

Inter Milan (-330) Underdog: Sassuolo (+700)

Sassuolo (+700) Draw: (+475)

(+475) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.