The Carolina Panthers at the moment have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +30000.

Watch the Panthers this season on Fubo!

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Panthers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

While Carolina ranked 22nd in total defense with 350.2 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).

The Panthers went 5-4 at home last year, but they won only two games away from home.

As favorites, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Panthers Impact Players

On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year with the Eagles.

In 14 games with the Saints, Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

Adam Thielen had 70 receptions for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Vikings.

On the ground, Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns and picked up 466 yards (33.3 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Frankie Luvu collected 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and one interception in 15 games last year.

Bet on Panthers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +5000 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks L 37-27 +4000 4 October 1 Vikings - +8000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2200 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +40000 9 November 5 Colts - +12500 10 November 9 @ Bears - +40000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1000 12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +10000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +5000 16 December 24 Packers - +4000 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +10000

Odds are current as of September 27 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.