Ozzie Albies vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Ozzie Albies (.674 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 28 doubles, four triples, 32 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .273.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 20th in slugging.
- In 69.7% of his 142 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 30 games this year (21.1%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has had at least one RBI in 40.1% of his games this season (57 of 142), with more than one RBI 29 times (20.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 74 of 142 games this year, and more than once 16 times.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|76
|.243
|AVG
|.298
|.297
|OBP
|.353
|.448
|SLG
|.551
|25
|XBH
|39
|12
|HR
|20
|42
|RBI
|62
|48/19
|K/BB
|54/23
|3
|SB
|10
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 171 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Steele (16-5) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 168 2/3 innings pitched, with 170 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander went three innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.32), 19th in WHIP (1.179), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.