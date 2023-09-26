Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, September 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Nationals.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (166) this season while batting .281 with 83 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Olson has had a hit in 108 of 156 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits 47 times (30.1%).

Looking at the 156 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 45 of them (28.8%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has had an RBI in 74 games this season (47.4%), including 34 multi-RBI outings (21.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.

He has scored in 59.0% of his games this year (92 of 156), with two or more runs 29 times (18.6%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 81 .298 AVG .266 .404 OBP .374 .647 SLG .570 41 XBH 42 27 HR 26 67 RBI 66 73/48 K/BB 90/54 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings