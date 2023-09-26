Braves vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (100-56) against the Chicago Cubs (82-74) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on September 26.
The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (12-4) for the Braves and Justin Steele (16-5) for the Cubs.
Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 4-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- The Braves have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 141 times and won 92, or 65.2%, of those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 80-34 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 58.3% chance to win.
- Atlanta leads MLB with 909 runs scored this season.
- The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|September 21
|@ Nationals
|W 10-3
|Max Fried vs Jake Irvin
|September 22
|@ Nationals
|W 9-6
|Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|L 3-2
|Allan Winans vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|W 8-5
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|September 26
|Cubs
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
|September 27
|Cubs
|-
|Max Fried vs Jameson Taillon
|September 28
|Cubs
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Marcus Stroman
|September 29
|Nationals
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Jake Irvin
|September 30
|Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Patrick Corbin
|October 1
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Trevor Williams
