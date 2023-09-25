In Wake County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

    Monday

    Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25
    • Location: Wendell, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Holly Springs High School at Cary High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 28
    • Location: Cary, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wakefield High School at Rolesville High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 28
    • Location: Rolesville, NC
    • Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    TBD at Athens Drive High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Leesville Road High School at Sanderson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • Conference: CAP 6 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Garner Magnet High School at Willow Spring High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cary High School at Holly Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Holly Springs, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Broughton High School at Enloe Magnet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • Conference: CAP 6 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Wake High School at West Johnston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Benson, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Millbrook High School at Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Wake Forest, NC
    • Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Knightdale High School at Wake Forest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Wake Forest, NC
    • Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clayton High School at Southeast Raleigh High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Green Hope High School at Middle Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Apex, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nolesville High School at Wakefield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Apex Friendship High School at Panther Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Cary, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Green Level High School at Apex High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Apex, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hickory Grove Christian School at GRACE Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • Conference: NCISAA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fuquay-Varina High School at Cleveland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Clayton, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

