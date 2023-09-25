North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Wake County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Holly Springs High School at Cary High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at Rolesville High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Athens Drive High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leesville Road High School at Sanderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: CAP 6 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garner Magnet High School at Willow Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cary High School at Holly Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Broughton High School at Enloe Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: CAP 6 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Benson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millbrook High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knightdale High School at Wake Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clayton High School at Southeast Raleigh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Hope High School at Middle Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nolesville High School at Wakefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apex Friendship High School at Panther Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Level High School at Apex High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory Grove Christian School at GRACE Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fuquay-Varina High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
