North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sampson County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Sampson County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Lakewood High School at North Johnston High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25
- Location: Kenly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lakewood High School at Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Rose Hill, NC
- Conference: Carolina 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosewood High School at Hobbton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Newton Grove, NC
- Conference: Carolina 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.