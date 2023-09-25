Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Johnston County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Lakewood High School at North Johnston High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25

6:30 PM ET on September 25 Location: Kenly, NC

Kenly, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Fike High School at West Johnston High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25

6:30 PM ET on September 25 Location: Benson, NC

Benson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Spring Creek High School at North Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Kenly, NC

Kenly, NC Conference: Neuse 6 2A

Neuse 6 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Princeton High School at Eastern Wayne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC Conference: Neuse 6 2A

Neuse 6 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Smithfield- Selma High School at Fike High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake High School at West Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Benson, NC

Benson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Clayton High School at Southeast Raleigh High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Johnston High School at Charles B Aycock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Pikeville, NC

Pikeville, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fuquay-Varina High School at Cleveland High School