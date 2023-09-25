Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Johnston County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Rockingham County
  • Pender County
  • Transylvania County
  • Gaston County
  • Iredell County
  • Granville County
  • Northampton County
  • Cumberland County
  • Jones County
  • Wayne County

    • Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Lakewood High School at North Johnston High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25
    • Location: Kenly, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fike High School at West Johnston High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25
    • Location: Benson, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Spring Creek High School at North Johnston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Kenly, NC
    • Conference: Neuse 6 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Princeton High School at Eastern Wayne High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Goldsboro, NC
    • Conference: Neuse 6 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Smithfield- Selma High School at Fike High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Wilson, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Wake High School at West Johnston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Benson, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clayton High School at Southeast Raleigh High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Johnston High School at Charles B Aycock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Pikeville, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fuquay-Varina High School at Cleveland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Clayton, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.