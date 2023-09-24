Atlanta Braves (99-55) will go head to head against the Washington Nationals (68-87) at Nationals Park on Sunday, September 24 at 1:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Austin Riley will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

The favored Braves have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +190. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The total is 9.5 runs for the game.

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jackson Rutledge - WSH (0-1, 8.10 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +190 Braves (-2.5) 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 91 out of the 139 games, or 65.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Braves have a 26-7 record (winning 78.8% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Braves went 5-4 over the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total eight times.

The Nationals have won in 57, or 41.3%, of the 138 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Nationals have won seven of 23 games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +300 1st 1st

