Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Sunday at Nationals Park against Jackson Rutledge, who is starting for the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

The Nationals are +190 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Braves (-250). Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). A 9.5-run over/under has been set in this game.

Braves vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +190 9.5 -110 -110 -2.5 +105 -125

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time. Atlanta's last four games have gone over the total, and the average total during that streak was 9.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have put together a 91-48 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65.5% of those games).

Atlanta has a record of 26-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (78.8% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

In the 154 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 87 times (87-64-3).

The Braves have put together a 16-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 48-27 51-28 29-22 70-33 77-46 22-9

