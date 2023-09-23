The Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) will clash with the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Wyoming vs. Appalachian State?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Appalachian State 36, Wyoming 28

Appalachian State 36, Wyoming 28 Wyoming has not played as the moneyline favorite so far this season.

The Cowboys have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

Appalachian State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Mountaineers have played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Appalachian State (+3)



Appalachian State (+3) Wyoming has two wins versus the spread in two games this year.

So far in 2023 Appalachian State has two wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) Wyoming and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 43.5 points once this season.

This season, every game Appalachian State has played finished with a combined score higher than 43.5 points.

The point total for the matchup of 43.5 is 22.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Wyoming (25.3 points per game) and Appalachian State (40.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Wyoming

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 50.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 35.5 32 39 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Appalachian State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 50 58.5 Implied Total AVG 35 33 39 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

