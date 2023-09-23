The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-1) visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-2) at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Western Carolina ranks 94th in total defense this year (416.3 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FCS with 462.7 total yards per game. Charleston Southern has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking worst in total offense (134.0 total yards per game) and 18th-worst in total defense (455.0 total yards allowed per game).

Below in this story, we'll provide you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Western Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Key Statistics

Western Carolina Charleston Southern 462.7 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.0 (122nd) 416.3 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.0 (113th) 186.3 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 60.0 (123rd) 276.3 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 74.0 (127th) 5 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (19th)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has racked up 720 yards (240.0 ypg) on 56-of-82 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 70 rushing yards (23.3 ypg) on 18 carries.

Desmond Reid has carried the ball 67 times for a team-high 358 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times. He's also tacked on nine catches for 111 yards (37.0 per game).

This season, Branson Adams has carried the ball 16 times for 108 yards (36.0 per game), while also racking up 56 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Censere Lee's team-leading 165 yards as a receiver have come on 11 catches (out of 12 targets) with three touchdowns.

AJ Colombo has caught eight passes for 125 yards (41.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

David White has a total of 124 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in nine throws.

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Tony Bartalo has 213 passing yards, or 71.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 50% of his passes.

The team's top rusher, JD Moore, has carried the ball 38 times for 150 yards (50.0 per game) with one touchdown.

TJ Ruff has collected 90 yards (on 26 attempts).

Fred Highsmith has hauled in 37 receiving yards on three receptions to pace his team so far this season.

William Kakavitsas has caught two passes and compiled 35 receiving yards (11.7 per game).

Jaden Scott has racked up 30 reciving yards (10.0 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Western Carolina or Charleston Southern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.