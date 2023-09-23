As we enter Week 4 of the college football season, there are six games involving teams from the Pac-12 on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Pac-12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV UCLA Bruins at Utah Utes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Colorado Buffaloes at Oregon Ducks 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Arizona Wildcats at Stanford Cardinal 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon State Beavers at Washington State Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) USC Trojans at Arizona State Sun Devils 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) California Golden Bears at Washington Huskies 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

