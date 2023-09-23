AAC Games Today: How to Watch AAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 4, which features 11 games involving schools from the AAC. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the piece below.
AAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Northern Illinois Huskies
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|SMU Mustangs at TCU Horned Frogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida Atlantic Owls at Illinois Fighting Illini
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|UTSA Roadrunners at Tennessee Volunteers
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Rice Owls at South Florida Bulls
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at East Carolina Pirates
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Nicholls State Colonels at Tulane Green Wave
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Charlotte 49ers at Florida Gators
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|SEC Network+
|UAB Blazers at Georgia Bulldogs
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Memphis Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
