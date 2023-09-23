AAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 4
The available options on the Week 4 college football schedule include AAC teams involved in 11 games. As you are building your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests UTSA (+21.5) against Tennessee is the best bet against the spread, while betting the total in the UTSA vs. Tennessee matchup carries the best value. Find more stats and insights on those and other contests in the article below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Bet on all AAC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 4 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: UTSA +21.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 4.5 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Charlotte +28 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 13.9 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Temple +23.5 vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 9.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Make your AAC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 4 AAC Total Bets
Under 59.5 - UTSA vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Total: 48.4 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 46.5 - Miami (FL) vs. Temple
- Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls
- Projected Total: 52.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Under 62.5 - SMU vs. TCU
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at TCU Horned Frogs
- Projected Total: 56.8 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 4 AAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Memphis
|3-0 (1-0 AAC)
|40.3 / 13.7
|449.3 / 251.0
|Tulane
|2-1 (0-0 AAC)
|26.0 / 19.0
|364.0 / 276.7
|SMU
|2-1 (0-0 AAC)
|39.3 / 14.0
|463.3 / 263.3
|Temple
|2-1 (0-0 AAC)
|24.0 / 22.0
|394.3 / 323.7
|Rice
|2-1 (0-0 AAC)
|37.3 / 28.3
|377.0 / 360.0
|UTSA
|1-2 (0-0 AAC)
|21.0 / 22.3
|383.0 / 339.3
|North Texas
|1-2 (0-0 AAC)
|33.3 / 47.0
|445.0 / 538.3
|South Florida
|1-2 (0-0 AAC)
|21.7 / 27.3
|382.0 / 389.3
|Florida Atlantic
|1-2 (0-0 AAC)
|22.0 / 28.3
|323.7 / 360.7
|Tulsa
|1-2 (0-0 AAC)
|23.0 / 38.7
|375.7 / 470.0
|Charlotte
|1-2 (0-0 AAC)
|23.0 / 27.3
|338.3 / 422.0
|UAB
|1-2 (0-0 AAC)
|30.3 / 32.0
|440.3 / 379.3
|Navy
|1-2 (0-1 AAC)
|17.0 / 23.3
|336.3 / 359.7
|East Carolina
|0-3 (0-0 AAC)
|14.7 / 34.7
|248.0 / 419.7
Watch AAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.