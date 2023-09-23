The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Truist Field. The over/under is 59.5 in this matchup.

Wake Forest ranks 44th in total offense (440.0 yards per game) and 56th in total defense (324.7 yards allowed per game) this season. While Georgia Tech's defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 19th-worst by surrendering 438.3 total yards per game, its offense ranks 14th-best with 513.3 total yards per contest.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: The CW

Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wake Forest -3.5 -115 -105 59.5 -115 -105 -190 +155

Week 4 ACC Betting Trends

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest has covered the spread once in two games this season.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Wake Forest has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Wake Forest has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Demon Deacons have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this game.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has thrown for 837 yards (279.0 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 61.9% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Demond Claiborne has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 269 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Tate Carney has collected 117 yards on 13 carries, scoring one time.

Jahmal Banks' 223 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 22 times and has totaled 18 receptions and three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has put together a 176-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes on 20 targets.

Wesley Grimes' eight grabs have yielded 172 yards and one touchdown.

Jacob Roberts, who leads the team in tackles and sacks, has amassed 5.0 sacks, 5.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

DaShawn Jones leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up six tackles and two passes defended.

