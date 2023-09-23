Utah vs. UCLA: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 11 Utah Utes (3-0) will meet a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the No. 22 UCLA Bruins (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah vs. UCLA matchup in this article.
Utah vs. UCLA Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Utah vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Moneyline
|UCLA Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah (-4.5)
|51.5
|-210
|+170
|FanDuel
|Utah (-4.5)
|51.5
|-196
|+162
Utah vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- Utah has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.
- The Utes have covered the spread once when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- UCLA has covered once in two games with a spread this season.
Utah & UCLA 2023 Futures Odds
|Utah
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|UCLA
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
