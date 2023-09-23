In the matchup between the UCLA Bruins and Utah Utes on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Bruins to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Utah vs. UCLA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCLA (+5.5) Under (52.5) UCLA 23, Utah 15

Week 4 Predictions

Utah Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Utes a 69.2% chance to win.

The Utes have one win against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 5.5-point favorites or more, Utah has an ATS record of 1-2.

No Utes game has hit the over this year.

Utah games this season have posted an average total of 44.8, which is 7.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

UCLA Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bruins based on the moneyline is 35.1%.

The Bruins are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Bruins' two games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

The average total for UCLA games this season is 5.0 more points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Utes vs. Bruins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah 25.0 10.3 27.5 9.0 20.0 13.0 UCLA 40.3 10.0 43.0 10.0 35.0 10.0

