SEC foes will do battle when the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) face the Auburn Tigers (3-0) at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Texas A&M vs. Auburn?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Auburn 29, Texas A&M 28

Auburn 29, Texas A&M 28 Texas A&M has been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Auburn has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and won that game.

The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Auburn (+8.5)



Auburn (+8.5) Texas A&M has covered the spread twice in 2023.

This season, the Aggies have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Entering play this week, Auburn has one victory against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 51.5 points twice this season.

This season, Auburn has played two games with a combined score higher than 51.5 points.

Texas A&M averages 44 points per game against Auburn's 39.3, totaling 31.8 points over the matchup's over/under of 51.5.

Splits Tables

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.2 51.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 38.7 44.5 27 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Auburn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56 56.5 55 Implied Total AVG 41.3 47 30 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

