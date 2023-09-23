How to Watch the North Carolina Central vs. Mississippi Valley State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-1) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) square off at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, September 23, 2023.
On offense, North Carolina Central ranks 68th in the FCS with 341.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 26th in total defense (273.7 yards allowed per contest). On the offensive side of the ball, Mississippi Valley State is a bottom-25 unit, posting only 78.0 total yards per game (-1-worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on defense, giving up 0.0 total yards per contest (best).
See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.
North Carolina Central vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- City: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
North Carolina Central vs. Mississippi Valley State Key Statistics
|North Carolina Central
|Mississippi Valley State
|341.7 (63rd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|78.0 (130th)
|273.7 (30th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|0.0 (1st)
|159.7 (44th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|15.5 (130th)
|182.0 (78th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|62.5 (129th)
|2 (81st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|1 (32nd)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (63rd)
North Carolina Central Stats Leaders
- Davius Richard has been a dual threat for North Carolina Central so far this season. He has 391 passing yards, completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 148 yards (49.3 ypg) on 24 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Latrell Collier, has carried the ball 47 times for 215 yards (71.7 per game) and three touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 97 receiving yards on five catches with one touchdown through the air.
- Quentin McCall's leads his squad with 132 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six receptions (out of 10 targets) and scored one touchdown.
- Joaquin Davis has racked up 12 grabs for 69 yards, an average of 23.0 yards per game.
Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders
- Ty'Jarian Williams leads Mississippi Valley State with 76 yards on 12-of-15 passing this season.
- Jared Wilson is his team's leading rusher with six carries for 20 yards, or 10.0 per game.
- Zamariyon Kendall has run for 8 yards across three attempts.
- Kerrick Ross has hauled in 41 receiving yards on five catches to pace his team so far this season.
- Cobie Bates has caught five passes and compiled 34 receiving yards (17.0 per game).
- Rashad Eades' one target has resulted in one catch for 15 yards.
