The Campbell Fighting Camels (2-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Elon Phoenix (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium in a CAA showdown.

Campbell has the 39th-ranked defense this season (24 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 41.7 points per game. From an offensive standpoint, Elon is generating 23.7 points per contest (66th-ranked). It ranks 46th in the FCS on defense (24.7 points allowed per game).

Elon vs. Campbell Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Elon vs. Campbell Key Statistics

Elon Campbell 310.7 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452 (14th) 335.7 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.3 (92nd) 164.3 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.3 (21st) 146.3 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.7 (26th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has thrown for 273 yards on 58.3% passing while recording four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Jalen Hampton has rushed for 319 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Wayne Dixie has rushed for 87 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Jordan Bonner paces his team with 136 receiving yards on 14 catches with two touchdowns.

Chandler Brayboy has caught 11 passes and compiled 98 receiving yards (32.7 per game).

Johncarlos Miller has racked up 65 reciving yards (21.7 ypg) this season.

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has 751 yards passing for Campbell, completing 74.7% of his passes and recording five touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 71 rushing yards (23.7 ypg) on 27 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

NaQuari Rogers has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 223 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Lamagea McDowell has racked up 142 yards on 32 attempts, scoring three times.

Jalen Kelsey's 175 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted seven times and has totaled 11 catches.

Vincent Wilkins has caught 14 passes for 153 yards (51 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Chaney Fitzgerald has been the target of 15 passes and compiled 18 receptions for 142 yards, an average of 47.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

