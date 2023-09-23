The East Carolina Pirates (0-3) host the FCS Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are favored by 13.5 points in the game. The contest has a point total of 51.5.

With 248.0 yards of total offense per game (third-worst) and 419.7 yards allowed per game on defense (25th-worst), East Carolina has been struggling on both sides of the ball this year. From an offensive perspective, Gardner-Webb is compiling 27.7 points per contest (45th-ranked). It ranks 89th in the FCS on defense (33.0 points given up per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

East Carolina vs Gardner-Webb Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline East Carolina -13.5 -115 -115 51.5 -115 -115 -600 +425

Looking to place a bet on East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 4 AAC Betting Trends

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Out of East Carolina's three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

East Carolina has not been the moneyline favorite yet this season.

East Carolina has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -600 or shorter.

The Pirates have an 85.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on East Carolina to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has 271 pass yards for East Carolina, completing 52% of his passes and four interceptions this season.

Mason Garcia has racked up 160 yards on 26 carries.

Rahjai Harris has racked up 107 yards on 26 attempts, scoring two times.

Jaylen Johnson's team-high 108 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 19 targets).

Jhari Patterson has put together a 71-yard season so far, hauling in eight passes on 13 targets.

Jsi Hatfield has hauled in six grabs for 69 yards, an average of 23.0 yards per game.

Michael Edwards III has collected 1.0 sack to pace the team, while also picking up 2.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Julius Wood is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up 25 tackles and 1.0 TFL.

Antoine Jackson has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has three tackles and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.