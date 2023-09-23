The East Carolina Pirates (0-3) host the FCS Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are favored, by 13.5 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb matchup.

East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Gardner-Webb Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-13.5) 51.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel East Carolina (-12.5) 51.5 -580 +420 Bet on this game with FanDuel

East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends

East Carolina has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Gardner-Webb has won one game against the spread this season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

