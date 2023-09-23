The East Carolina Pirates (0-3) host the FCS Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are favored, by 13.5 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb matchup.

East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Greenville, North Carolina
  • Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Gardner-Webb Moneyline
BetMGM East Carolina (-13.5) 51.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel East Carolina (-12.5) 51.5 -580 +420 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends

  • East Carolina has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • Gardner-Webb has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

