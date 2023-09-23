When the Florida Gators match up with the Charlotte 49ers at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection model predicts the Gators will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Looking to bet on Florida vs. Charlotte? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Charlotte vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Charlotte (+28) Over (48.5) Florida 32, Charlotte 19

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 AAC Predictions

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 49ers have a 6.7% chance to win.

The 49ers is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Two of the 49ers' two games with a set total have hit the over (100%).

The average point total for Charlotte this season is three points higher than this game's over/under.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Gators' implied win probability is 98.0%.

The Gators have won once against the spread this year.

The average total for Florida games this season has been 50.5, two points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

49ers vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida 29.7 15.7 39 11.5 11 24 Charlotte 23 27.3 24.5 22 20 38

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.